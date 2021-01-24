Derek McInnes calls for Aberdeen to build on Motherwell win

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is looking for his side to build on their 2-0 win over Motherwell as they look to consolidate third place in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons fell to a surprise 4-1 defeat against Ross County last week, but bounced back thanks to Tommie Hoban’s first-half header and Andy Considine’s late strike, either side of Motherwell’s Liam Polworth being sent off for foul and abusive language.

McInnes said: “Hopefully we can build on today’s performance and certainly the result.

“We’ve had five defeats in the league this season, three against Rangers who have been tough opponents for most. By and large our level of performance has been good enough to get us where we are.

“We’re still looking for a bit more and if we can get that between now and the end of the season we can meet our objectives.

“We’re going into a spell of games against tough opponents and a good level of performance will be required to beat them.”

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander is still looking for his first win since replacing Stephen Robinson in the Fir Park hotseat.

The former Scotland international admitted his side have to turn performances into results, with only goal difference keeping them ahead of Hamilton at the bottom of the table.

He said: “Every game is an opportunity for us to take points. There’s no sudden jump out of the position we’re in in the table.

“It’s going to take five, six, seven, eight games, and that’s what we have to focus on.

“I’ve seen more than enough from our team to suggest that we can win games but we have to go out there and prove it.

“The time for talking stops, and it’s about actions. What I’m seeing over the last two-and-a-half weeks is that we will win games.”