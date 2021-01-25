The sporting weekend in pictures

The FA Cup fourth round took centre stage during a dramatic weekend of sporting action both at home and abroad.

Manchester United substitute Bruno Fernandes settled a five-goal thriller as he came off the bench to beat Liverpool.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham claimed his share of the headlines with a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Luton, but he was almost outdone by Cheltenham’s Alfie May who fired the League Two side to within nine minutes of a famous giant-killing victory over Premier League aristocrats Manchester City before late goals from Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres.