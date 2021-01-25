On This Day in 2008: Kieren Fallon banned for 18 months after positive test

Kieren Fallon was banned from racing for 18 months by France Galop on January 25, 2008 after testing positive for a banned substance.

Fallon appeared before the French racing authorities as they considered the case of the six-time champion jockey, whose B-test sample confirmed the original positive test.

The hearing was held at France Galop’s headquarters at Boulogne-Billancourt in Paris.

Fallon failed the test after Myboycharlie’s success in the Group One Darley Prix Morny at Deauville on August 19, 2007.

Fallon, who previously served a six-month suspension imposed by France Galop for testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine in June 2006, had only recently been acquitted along with five others of conspiracy to defraud Betfair customers by a jury at the Old Bailey.

Fallon’s subsequent appeal against the 18-month France Galop ban was rejected in February, 2008.

He returned to the saddle in September the following year, with his seven rides at Lingfield and Kempton all failing to yield success.

Fallon continued competing for seven years before retiring in 2016.