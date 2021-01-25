Football rumours from the media

What the papers say
Chelsea and Manchester United’s pursuit of Erling Haaland could be about to hit a massive roadblock in the form of Real Madrid. The Daily Express says the Spanish giants may focus their attentions on the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker after Kylian Mbappe re-affirmed his commitment to Paris St Germain.
The Daily Mail reports Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid. The 22-year-old is believed to be staying with the Gunners until the end of the current season.
The Sun says Arsenal are looking to send winger Reiss Nelson out on loan this month. The 21-year-old has featured in just nine games this season, with speculation mounting the Gunners are eyeing a loan move with a Sky Bet Championship club in order to give him some playing time.
Liverpool look to be the club most likely to sign Derby’s 16-year-old forward Kaide Gordon. According to The Telegraph, the Reds are closing in on a £1million-plus deal for the teenager, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Tottenham.
Luka Modric : The 35-year-old midfielder is expected to sign a new contract with Real Madrid, according to Spanish publication Marca.
Donny Van De Beek: The Times reports the Manchester United midfielder is in no hurry to leave Old Trafford, despite being given limited playing time since his high-profile arrival in the summer.
