West Brom would be interested in Christian Benteke if available – Sam Allardyce

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed he would be interested in signing Christian Benteke if the Crystal Palace striker was available.

Bringing a striker to the Hawthorns has been top of Allardyce’s priorities since his appointment in mid-December.

Benteke’s future appears in doubt following the arrival of Jean-Philippe Mateta on loan from Mainz last week, and with the 30-year-old in the final six months of his contract.

The Belgium international played under Allardyce during his time in charge at Selhurst Park and there have been reports that the two clubs are in talks about a possible deal.

Asked about Benteke, Allardyce said: “I am not sure if Christian is available, that’s down to the head of recruitment and (technical director) Luke (Dowling).

“If they came to me and said Christian is available…I’m not sure that’s the case at the moment as I think everybody would like to keep hold of their strikers, particularly in the Premier League.

“I couldn’t enlighten you at this moment but if he is available, I’d be interested because we all know I’m looking for a front-man if at all possible, but I’ve not been given any indication that that is the case.”

Allardyce is hoping to make a couple of signings before the transfer window closes in a week’s time.

“We’ve had many other players on the radar, many abroad, but we’ve not been able to secure that particular player yet,” said the Baggies boss, whose fight for Premier League survival continues with a home game against Manchester City on Tuesday night.

“We must keep our ear open on the transfer market to try and secure the signings that we want – we want two more if we can possibly achieve that.

“I’d emphasise we have to try and get the right quality, but it’s difficult in our position. Some might not want to join the fight and the position where we are in the Premier League.”

Allardyce also confirmed former Leicester winger Ahmed Musa is set to link up with the club for a trial.

The 28-year-old Nigerian, who had an unremarkable spell with the Foxes between 2016 and 2018, is a free agent after leaving Saudi side Al-Nassr.

West Brom will run the rule over him before making a decision on whether to offer him a short-term deal.

Allardyce said: “He’s not here yet. He’s a person of interest and when he arrives we’ll alert everybody and let them know.”

Albion are boosted by the return of both Karlan Grant and Matty Phillips as they prepare to host City.

Striker Grant is yet to feature in 2021 after suffering a foot injury in late December. Phillips has missed the last three games after testing positive for Covid-19, with the winger’s his last appearance coming in the home defeat to Arsenal on January 2.

Robert Snodgrass is back in contention after sitting out the trip to West Ham. The two clubs had an agreement that the midfielder would not play in the game following his recent transfer from the Hammers.

Conor Townsend (knee) is back in training but not yet ready to return while Grady Diangana (hamstring) is still out.