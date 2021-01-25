Ryan Bertrand and Kyle Walker-Peters absent as Southampton host Arsenal

Southampton will be without first-choice full-backs Ryan Bertand and Kyle Walker-Peters for Tuesday’s Premier League visit of Arsenal.

Bertrand is serving a one-match ban, while Walker-Peters suffered a minor quadriceps injury in training on Monday.

Nathan Redmond is fit enough for the bench following a groin problem, but the game still comes too early for Oriol Romeu (leg), who could return at the weekend, while Will Smallbone (knee) is a long-term absentee.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available for the visitors.

The forward withdrew from the squad which lost at Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday due to personal reasons and it is unclear when he will be back in contention.

Dani Ceballos should be available following a calf complaint, but a similar injury will most likely keep Pablo Mari on the sidelines.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Forster, Lewis, Bednarek, Stephens, Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Adams, Long, Walcott, Ings, Valery, N’Lundulu, Watts, Vokins, Chauke, Jankewitz, Ramsay.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Ryan, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Mustafi, Tierney, Ceballos, Partey, Willock, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.