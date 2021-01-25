Michael Jolley likely to hand out some debuts as Barrow host Grimsby

Barrow boss Michael Jolley could feature as many as five new players as he prepares his side to face former club Grimsby at Holker Street.

The Bluebirds have not played for almost two weeks and five new players have joined in the meantime, all of whom are in contention.

Dan Bramall, Tom Davies, Ollie Banks, Jamie Devitt and Bobby Thomas have boosted Barrow’s hopes of moving to safety.

Brad Barry (hamstring) and Mike Jones (Achilles) are continuing their recovery from injuries.

Ailing Grimsby have more injury concerns ahead of their trip to the north west.

The Mariners are likely be without Kyle Bennett for six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Luke Waterfall also remains sidelined following a knock in training.

Grimsby, who slumped deeper into the relegation zone after Saturday’s 3-0 derby loss at Scunthorpe, are still without Filipe Morais (hamstring) and Harry Clifton (ankle).

However James Hanson is expected to feature again up front after his substitution on Saturday was explained as a precautionary measure.