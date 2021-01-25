Rochdale still struggling with injury absences as they take on Oxford

Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy will again be without a number of players for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Oxford.

The Greater Manchester club were only able to name six substitutes for last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Gillingham.

Captain Eoghan O’Connell (hamstring), Paul McShane (calf) and Jimmy McNulty (suspended) were already expected to be absent for the trip to Kent, but Barry-Murphy saw his problems increase when Jay Lynch was forced to self-isolate.

In addition to that, Stephen Humphrys has suffered a hamstring problem, while Jimmy Ryan has been absent for the last six weeks.

Oxford will be without Nottingham Forest loanee Marcus McGuane after he was forced off early in Saturday’s win against Bristol Rovers.

The one-time Barcelona B midfielder suffered a thigh issue and the club are awaiting the results of a scan to determine the full extent of the injury.

Cameron Brannagan replaced McGuane to good effect as he continues his return from eye inflammation and he could start against Rochdale.

In-form Oxford, who have won their last six games in all competitions, will remain without captain John Mousinho after his recent knee operation.