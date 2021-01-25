No fresh injury concerns for Gillingham ahead of Crewe clash

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has no new injury concerns for Tuesday’s visit of Crewe.

Olly Lee and Kyle Dempsey were doubts ahead of the club’s encounter with Rochdale at the weekend, but both players were deemed fit to start after a late call.

Jacob Mellis had looked in contention for a place on the bench for that match, but the midfielder, who has been recovering from a knee injury, was not a part of the squad.

Striker Dominic Samuel and midfielder Henry Woods are both out after undergoing operations on their respective injuries.

Crewe may once again be without defender Luke Offord when they travel to Kent.

Offord sustained a hamstring injury against Bristol Rovers last Tuesday and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Harry Pickering suffered a back spasm during the same fixture and was absent next time out as the club drew 1-1 with AFC Wimbledon.

Mikael Mandron was another player not involved at the weekend due to injury and the French forward may be absent again.