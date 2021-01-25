Karlan Grant and Matty Phillips set to return as West Brom host Manchester City

West Brom are boosted by the return of both Karlan Grant and Matty Phillips as they prepare to host Manchester City.

Striker Grant is yet to feature in 2021 after suffering a foot injury in late December. Phillips has missed the last three games after testing positive for Covid-19, with the winger’s his last appearance coming in the home defeat to Arsenal on January 2.

Robert Snodgrass is back in contention after sitting out the trip to West Ham. The two clubs had an agreement that the midfielder would not play in the game following his recent transfer from the Hammers.

Conor Townsend (knee) is back in training but not yet ready to return, while Grady Diangana (hamstring) is still out.

Manchester City are without Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) and Sergio Aguero (coronavirus).

Right-back Kyle Walker is hoping to return after missing the FA Cup tie at Cheltenham after a blow to the hip.

Centre-back Nathan Ake remains on the sidelines.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Lonergan, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Ivanovic, Peltier, Kipre, O’Shea, Bartley, Field, Pereira, Phillips, Grosicki, Harper, Krovinovic, Sawyers, Snodgrass, Robinson, Edwards, Robson-Kanu, Grant.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Harwood-Bellis, Garcia, Mendy, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Sterling, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Torres, Jesus, Delap.