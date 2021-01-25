Southend new boy Tyler Cordner available for Bradford clash

Southend will have new signing Tyler Cordner available for Tuesday’s League Two encounter against Bradford.

Centre-back Cordner, 22, has joined on loan from Bournemouth for the rest of the season.

Boss Mark Molesley is hoping to have Jason Demetriou available after the veteran midfielder missed Saturday’s loss to Mansfield.

But Molesley must check on Elvis Bwomono, Alan McCormack and Greg Halford, who all picked up knocks in the match, while Timothee Dieng is suspended after his red card.

Bradford will be without Lee Novak for the trip amid fears their top scorer could face an extended period out.

Novak has been to see a specialist regarding the knee injury which kept him out of the goalless draw at Cambridge at the weekend, with no final answer yet on a timetable.

Harry Pritchard has returned to training but Tuesday’s game will come too soon.

Matty Foulds could make his debut, with his international clearance not arriving in time for the weekend’s game following his move from Italian side Como.