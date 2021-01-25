Dean Holden set to make changes for Bristol City’s clash with Huddersfield

Bristol City manager Dean Holden will freshen up his side for the visit of Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday evening.

Holden is likely to restore a number of regular faces absent from the 3-0 FA Cup win over Millwall.

Jay Dasilva (shin), Cam Pring and Callum O’Dowda (both hamstring) are sidelined.

Jamie Paterson (groin) is also expected to be out but the forward is closing in on a first-team return.

Danny Ward will miss Huddersfield’s trip to Ashton Gate through injury.

The forward is suffering with a calf problem and is not available for selection.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan is sweating over the fitness of Alex Pritchard after he was unable to complete training on Monday.

Christopher Schindler (knee), Richard Stearman (hamstring) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (muscle strain) all remain sidelined.