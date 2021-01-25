Louis Thompson set to return to MK Dons midfield for Charlton clash

MK Dons midfielder Louis Thompson could return for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Charlton.

The Welshman, who is on loan from Norwich, has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in November.

New signings Harry Darling and Matt O’Reilly are available to play.

The game comes too soon for David Kasumu (hamstring) and fellow midfielder Jordan Houghton (ankle) is still out.

Dutch defender Ian Maatsen is out for Charlton after suffering a knock in Saturday’s draw with Swindon.

The injury is not thought serious but manager Lee Bowyer has said he was planning to rest the teenager anyway and he looks set to be replaced by Ben Purrington.

Ben Watson is pushing to return after a hamstring injury but Ryan Inniss and Akin Famewo remain on the sidelines.

Forward Jayden Stockley could feature again after making his debut off the bench at the weekend but Paul Smyth was not involved on Saturday amid speculation he could be recalled by parent club QPR.