Barrie McKay close to making Fleetwood return ahead of clash with Northampton

Barrie McKay is close to a return as Fleetwood prepare for their League One clash with Northampton on Tuesday evening.

Midfielder McKay, on loan from Swansea, has missed the last five games through injury, but is now back in training.

Fellow loan signing Janoi Donacien, who joined the club from Ipswich last week, helped his side keep a first clean sheet in six games in a 0-0 draw at Wigan on Saturday.

Interim head coach Simon Wiles made five changes at the weekend, one of them handing keeper Alex Cairns a first appearance since his return from self-isolation, and was rewarded with his first point since former boss Joey Barton’s departure.

Northampton boss Keith Curle has doubts over striker Mickel Miller and midfielder Jack Sowerby.

Loan signing Miller limped off with a hamstring injury 35 minutes into his Cobblers debut in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Lincoln, while Sowerby damaged a knee during the second half and both have been sent for scans to assess the full extent of the damage.

Midfielder Bryn Morris and forward Ryan Edmondson also made first appearances for the club at the LNER Stadium.

Defender Alan Sheehan is closing in on a return from a muscle injury which has kept him out of the last two games, while keeper Steve Arnold continues his fight for fitness after a back problem.