Wilfried Zaha available for Crystal Palace’s clash with West Ham

Crystal Palace are set to welcome back Wilfried Zaha for the Premier League visit of West Ham on Tuesday evening.

Zaha was absent for the 4-0 loss at Manchester City last time out following a knock but is available once again, although Palace boss Roy Hodgson will be without defender James Tomkins due to “an accident in training”.

Visa issues mean Jean-Philippe Mateta will not make his debut after signing on loan from Mainz last week, while Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson and Connor Wickham are all unavailable.

David Moyes has no fresh injury concerns to deal with.

Arthur Masuaku remains sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery.

Moyes could make a number of changes from the side that beat Doncaster in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Kouyate, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze, Zaha, Benteke, Butland, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Dann, McCarthy, Riedewald, Batshuayi, Ayew, Henderson, Ward, Woods, Meyer, Pierrick.

Provisional West Ham squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Antonio, Balbuena, Benrahma, Alves, Noble, Fornals, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Randolph.