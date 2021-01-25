Tyrese Omotoye set to handed Swindon debut against Plymouth

Swindon have signed Tyrese Omotoye on loan from Norwich and have confirmed he is available for the Sky Bet League One clash with Plymouth.

Omotoye has made seven appearances for Norwich’s first team this season and is likely to feature at the County Ground.

Rob Hunt returns after serving the final match of his three-game ban for being shown a red card against MK Dons.

Zeki Fryers, Mathieu Baudry, Tom Broadbent and Jonathan Grounds are in the treatment room.

Plymouth defender Jerome Opoku has had his loan spell from Fulham extended and remains available.

New signing Niall Ennis was cup-tied for the 2-1 defeat by Sheffield United and comes back into contention against Swindon.

Full-back George Cooper is a long-term absentee as he begins his recovery from knee surgery.

Midfielder Panutche Camara will retain his place in the starting line-up after returning from a one-match ban to face the Blades last time out.