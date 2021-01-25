Paul Coutts could make his full Salford debut against Cambridge

Salford could hand a full debut to midfielder Paul Coutts in their Sky Bet League Two clash with leaders Cambridge at the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Coutts, on loan from Fleetwood, came off the bench during the Ammies’ 2-2 draw with Harrogate on Friday and is pushing for a place in the starting line-up.

New boys Tom James and Robbie Gotts, who scored the opening goal last time out, are likely to remain in the starting XI.

Tom Clarke (foot) also made an appearance from the bench, while striker James Wilson pulled out on the eve of the game and is doubtful once again.

Cambridge will be without goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov for the trip to the north west.

The 24-year-old injured his shoulder while saving a shot in the first half of Saturday’s goalless draw with Bradford and was forced off.

He will undergo scans to establish the severity of the injury but will definitely be ruled out as Callum Burton replaces the Bulgarian stopper.

Goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle will sit on the bench as cover, while winger Shilow Tracey could make his debut after joining on loan from Tottenham.