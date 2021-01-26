Arjan Veurink to be Sarina Wiegman’s assistant coach with England

Arjan Veurink will join England Women as assistant coach to Sarina Wiegman this summer.

Veurink currently holds the same role with the Netherlands and the Dutch FA has now approved Wiegman’s request for her assistant to move with her.

Wiegman and Veurink have worked together since 2017, leading the Netherlands to the European Championship title that year and the final of the World Cup two years later.

Veurink, 34, was previously head coach of FC Twente Women.

It was announced last week that former Norway international Hege Riise will lead England on a temporary basis following Phil Neville’s departure, with Wiegman and Veurink due to take up their positions after the Tokyo Olympics.