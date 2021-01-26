David Martindale cleared to be Livingston manager at SFA hearing

David Martindale’s appointment as Livingston manager has been approved by the Scottish Football Association.

Martindale faced an SFA hearing on Tuesday morning because of his criminal past but a swift decision has been made to declare the 46-year-old a “fit and proper person”.

The West Lothian club’s former assistant manager and head of football operations led Livi to the Betfred Cup final on Sunday to make it nine wins and two draws since succeeding Gary Holt in late November.

But he faced questions over his criminal past having been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in jail in 2006 over drugs and money laundering charges.

A statement from the Scottish Premiership club read: “The club is delighted that a positive outcome has been reached, one that allows us to draw a line under this particular episode and gives David the chance to fully focus on his role as manager of the football club.

“We believe this to be the correct outcome and think it sends a positive message across society.”

Martindale said: “I would like to go on record thanking

everybody at the SFA, SPFL and more importantly I’d like to thank every single person on social media – the fans, pundits and media for their support.

“A big thank you also to Hannah Bardell MP, Angela Constance MSP and Professor Phil Scraton and I’m delighted that the SFA has given me a chance to progress my career with Livingston Football Club.”

A statement from the SFA read: “The Scottish FA can confirm that following a scheduled meeting between a sub-committee of the Professional Game Board, the Livingston manager, David Martindale, and club officials pursuant to Article 10, it has accepted the representations from Livingston FC that Mr Martindale is a fit and proper person to be included in the club’s official return.”