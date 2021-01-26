Swansea duo Wayne Routledge and Liam Cullen injury doubts for Brentford game

Wayne Routledge and Liam Cullen are doubtful for Swansea’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Brentford.

Winger Routledge suffered a calf injury during Saturday’s FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest, while Cullen was forced off later in that game due to an ankle problem after scoring twice.

United States forward Jordan Morris is in contention for his Swans debut following his arrival from Seattle on Friday.

Playmaker Yan Dhanda has been passed fit to play after breaking his nose in training but goalkeeper Steven Benda, defender Tivonge Rushesha and midfielder Brandon Cooper are all long-term absentees.

Brentford can welcome back key men Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva from suspension.

Top scorer Toney missed Sunday’s FA Cup defeat by Leicester, while midfielder Dasilva has sat out the last three matches following his red card against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Emiliano Marcondes has been added to the injury list with a back problem, which will sideline him for a few weeks.

Defender Pontus Jansson and midfielder Christian Norgaard are still out with ankle issues and winger Shandon Baptiste is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.