Dael Fry to be assessed ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Rotherham

Middlesbrough will assess defender Dael Fry ahead of Wednesday evening’s Sky Bet Championship game with Rotherham.

Fry required stitches to his face after being caught by a high boot during Sunday’s home defeat to Blackburn.

Boro boss Neil Warnock expects to be without Marcus Tavernier for a “few weeks” after he suffered a knee injury in the 1-0 loss to Rovers.

Striker Ashley Fletcher returned from a long-term hamstring problem as a substitute at the weekend but is lacking match fitness. Defender Grant Hall (thigh) and midfielder Marcus Browne (knee) remain out.

Rotherham could hand a debut to loan signing Ryan Giles at the Riverside Stadium.

Wing-back Giles became Paul Warne’s first capture of the January transfer window when he arrived on Tuesday from Premier League Wolves.

Millers midfielder Shaun MacDonald is pushing to be involved after returning from a leg injury as an unused substitute for the win at Derby and draw with Stoke.

Defenders Joe Mattock and Kieran Sadlier remain out due to ankle problems, in addition to winger Chiedozie Ogbene (knee).