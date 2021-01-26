On-loan forward Luke Thomas pushing for full Ipswich debut against Sunderland

Luke Thomas is pushing for his full debut when Ipswich host Sunderland in Sky Bet League One action on Tuesday evening.

The Barnsley forward joined Paul Lambert’s side on loan until the end of the season and came off the bench to feature during the Tractor Boys’ 1-0 defeat to Peterborough on Saturday.

Fellow forward Josh Harrop is still waiting to make his debut for the club after joining on loan from Preston last week.

Otherwise, Lambert has a full squad to choose from against their promotion rivals.

Sunderland will be boosted by the return of winger Lynden Gooch for the trip to Portman Road.

The American tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of the Black Cats’ 3-0 win at AFC Wimbledon on January 16 and comes out of self-isolation on Tuesday.

He will have to settle for a place on the bench, while Luke O’Nien is hoping to push for a starting spot after making his first appearance under boss Lee Johnson at the weekend following a dislocated shoulder.

Johnson may decide to stick with the defence that kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury on Saturday, with Max Power deputising at right-back.