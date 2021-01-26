Tuesday, January 26th 2021 Show Links
Burnley’s Charlie Taylor and Robbie Brady face late checks ahead of Villa visit

by Press Association
January 26 2021, 3.14pm
Burnley’s Charlie Taylor remains doubtful for the game against Aston Villa (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sean Dyche must check on several players before Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Charlie Taylor remains a doubt after missing the FA Cup win over Fulham with a tight hamstring, while Robbie Brady is dealing with an Achilles issue.

Ashley Barnes is expected to be passed fit after taking a knock late in the win over Liverpool, while Dyche was also optimistic with regard to Josh Brownhill, who has had a thigh problem.

John McGinn is available again for Aston Villa after serving a one-match ban.

The midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City and was suspended for the victory over Newcastle last weekend, when head coach Dean Smith completed a touchline ban.

Captain Jack Grealish was withdrawn late on against the Magpies as a precaution because of a tight hamstring but he is available for the trip to Turf Moor. Kortney Hause (foot) and Wesley (knee) miss out.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Bardsley, Mee, Taylor, Tarkowski, Pieters, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Cork, Brady, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Long, Westwood, McNeil, Stephens, Wood, Barnes.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Steer, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Elmohamady, Engels, Guilbert, Taylor, Traore, Nakamba, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Grealish, Barkley, Davis, Watkins.

