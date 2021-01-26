Coventry lose services of Ryan Giles ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Coventry have lost the services of wing-back Ryan Giles ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, who has made 21 appearances for the Sky Blues this season, was recalled from loan by parent club Wolves this week and has since joined Rotherham.

Defender Kyle McFadzean is out as he begins a two-match suspension for his sending off against Reading last week.

Liam Kelly, Tyler Walker and Michael Rose are also set to miss out through injury.

Midfielder Sam Hutchinson could go straight back into the Wednesday side following his return to the club.

The 31-year-old, who left the Owls last summer, re-signed for the Hillsborough outfit this week after a spell in Cyprus.

Neil Thompson remains in interim charge as the club continue their search for a permanent successor to Tony Pulis.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo is nearing a return after almost two months out injured.