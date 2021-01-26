England reflect on win, stars remember Kobe Bryant – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Cricket

England reflected on a memorable series win in Sri Lanka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Anderson (@jimmya9) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad) View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRIS WOAKES (@chriswoakes) Thank you 🇱🇰 for making our stay in your beautiful country safe and welcoming. We hope to return in better circumstances in the future. Until then, please take care. 🙏 https://t.co/OsLa3Hbo50 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 26, 2021

India marked a big holiday.

Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay! May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light. सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।उम्मीद करता हूं जिन महान सिद्धांतों पर हमारे देश की नींव रखी गई है, वे हमें हमेशा प्रेरित करते रहें। — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2021 The future depends on what we do today. Let's be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind 🇮🇳. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2021

Football

Jose Mourinho turned 58.

Carles Puyol was back in Barca colours.

👀 Look who's back! 👀🔥 @Carles5Puyol unveils our new #ElClásico special edition jersey! 💙❤️ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2021 I’m back! 😜 Visca el Barça. 💙❤️ @FCBarcelona_es pic.twitter.com/44LV0S9eCA — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) January 26, 2021

Basketball

Remembering Kobe.

Thank you God for allowing me enjoy Kobe Bryant for 20 years as a great basketball player, athlete, husband, father, philanthropist, mentor & teacher of the game to many men & women of all ages, best friend to Rob Pelinka, & brother to @jeaniebuss. pic.twitter.com/PgWY3wDzu6 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021 The last year showed us life can be unpredictable & fragile. It’s been 1 year since the deaths of Kobe Bryant, Gianna & those on board with them. Kobe was a champion of basketball, but also of women’s sports. He was the ultimate #GirlDad. Thinking of his loved ones today. pic.twitter.com/e5Vq7ZDqE1 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 26, 2021 You will be remembered with good memories… R.I.P. Kobe! 🙏 #KobeBryant #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/z5L5vWWQte — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) January 26, 2021 Legends never die 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/oiyE2dsBS7 — Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) January 26, 2021 💜💛 Kobe Bryant ❤️🖤 A year without you. Your memories help fill the void in our hearts. Un anno senza te: ciao Mamba. #SempreMilan #SempreKobe pic.twitter.com/ulzueRc5uY — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2021 It’s hard to believe it’s been a year today when we lost these two special spirits. Life is so precious. We can not forget their spark and the difference they made to the world. Thinking about these two and the all of the lives lost in this tragic accident, one year ago today🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/N6Utbwkd6C — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 26, 2021

Brooklyn’s ‘Big Three’ during their latest win.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was working hard preparing for the 2021 season.

Charles Leclerc was back behind the wheel of his Ferrari.

Sergio Perez celebrated his 31st birthday.

Feliz cumpleaños @SChecoPerez!! 🥳 Here's to a year filled with celebrations 💪🍾 pic.twitter.com/tHG8y3PJvE — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 26, 2021

Sailing

Sir Ben Ainslie paid tribute to ‘Mr America’s Cup’.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Fisher, whom many considered the doyen of yachting correspondents. He gave a huge amount to sailing through his passion for the sport #sailonBob pic.twitter.com/oQXGI2cNJO — Ben Ainslie (@AinslieBen) January 26, 2021

Golf

Ian Poulter was finding his range.

Bubba Watson rolled back the years.

Lee Westwood wasn’t playing slowly.