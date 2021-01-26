John Coleman impressed by quality of Accrington’s goals in Hull victory

Accrington boss John Coleman praised “two absolutely magnificent goals” as his side claimed a 2-0 win against league leaders Hull.

The Tigers beat Stanley 3-0 a week ago at the KCOM Stadium but Accrington got their revenge as Dion Charles opened the scoring at the end of a sweeping move in the 50th minute and an 18-yard drive from Matt Butcher completed the scoring in the 68th minute.

Stanley were without a league game on Saturday and, after two defeats, Coleman felt it worked in their favour.

“They had a long trip to Portsmouth on Saturday but we could prepare for this all week,” he said. “We watched the video from last Tuesday on Thursday and we analysed how we can get better and we worked on our shape Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

“The players followed it to the letter, they took everything on board and did everything we asked them to do.

“The work-rate was exceptional and there was a lot of talk about wanting to win and showing we needed to win.

“We ran ourselves into the ground, we made some great chances and they were two absolutely magnificent goals, great passing moves and both great finishes, but we worked on that.

“We know we can beat anyone on our day and, while I’ve been here, there have been lots of good days, but we never get carried away.

“We fell off the pace for the last two games, Gillingham and Hull, and you do need that bit of luck, but we made our luck tonight. Every win is like gold dust in this league so you have to enjoy it.”

Hull are the top scorers in Sky Bet League One but were kept out by the Accrington defence and saw a five-game unbeaten run come to an end.

“There wasn’t a lot in the first half, it was scrappy, there wasn’t many clear-cut chances,” said Tigers manager Grant McCann.

“There wasn’t a lot of quality from both teams in the first half. In the second half Accrington showed more quality than us and that’s why they scored two goals.

“I was disappointed with our lack of quality. We got ourselves into decent areas but then lost possession or didn’t get a shot. Accrington were better than us in the second half and so deserved the win.

“You can never fault our fight or desire but our quality has got to be better. Accrington made it difficult for us but we didn’t look like scoring.

“In our last two games, against Accrington and Portsmouth, we have shown that and it was concerning tonight that we didn’t look a threat. We’ve got to work hard and be better and respond on Saturday.”