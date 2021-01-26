James Vaughan at the double as Tranmere secure win over 10-man Harrogate

James Vaughan’s brace helped Tranmere to a 3-2 victory over 10-man Harrogate and continue their march towards the League One play-off places.

Tranmere’s Danny Lloyd was denied an early opener by keeper James Belshaw before Josh McPake finished a sweeping counter-attack to give Harrogate a 25th-minute lead.

Rovers were level 10 minutes later as Vaughan hammered home a penalty after Warren Burrell upended Manny Monthe in the box.

Then successive corners within seven minutes of the restart saw Tranmere race 3-1 ahead, with Kaiyne Woolery and Vaughan both scoring from close range.

Harrogate were dealt a blow when Connor Hall was shown a second yellow card 20 minutes from time, but it did not show as seconds later Josh March pulled one back with a glancing header.

Simon Weaver’s side piled on the pressure late in the game but Rovers’ rearguard held firm to make it three wins from three.

The result means Keith Hill’s men sit outside the play-offs on goal difference, with Harrogate slipping to 20th.