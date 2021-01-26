Ten-man Torquay shut out Sutton

Torquay maintained their advantage at the top of the Vanarama National League, despite playing 34 minutes with 10 men in a 0-0 draw against promotion rivals Sutton.

Ben Whitfield sent an early chance over for the hosts, while at the other end David Ajiboye was denied by Shaun MacDonald.

Omar Bugiel headed over from Ajiboye’s cross just before half-time, and MacDonald had to be alert again to save Harry Beautyman’s effort after the break.

Torquay were reduced to 10 men after 56 minutes when veteran Dean Moxey was shown a second yellow card but Rob Milsom fired over as the visitors failed to make their numerical advantage tell.