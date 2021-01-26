Stevenage and Colchester share stalemate

Stevenage edged a point clear of League Two’s relegation places after a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Colchester at the Lamex Stadium.

Colchester almost took a 12th-minute lead when Kwame Poku’s fierce shot flew inches over the bar.

And they really should have gone ahead a couple of minutes later through Tommy Smith, who inexplicably headed wide when unmarked from Cohen Bramall’s free-kick.

Former Colchester striker Luke Norris sent a low drive straight at visiting keeper Dean Gerken, who made a good save early in the second half at his near post to keep out Elliott List’s well-struck shot.

And Stevenage came even closer to scoring eight minutes later when List collected Norris’s short pass and ran at the Us’ defence before rattling a post with a low shot.

Courtney Senior wastefully sent a low shot past the far post for the Us with 18 minutes remaining after being sent through by Jevani Brown and Stevenage stopper Jamie Cumming did well to save from Noah Chilvers late on as the points were shared.