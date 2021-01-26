Blackpool thrash Wigan in Lancashire derby

Blackpool towered above their Sky Bet League One neighbours Wigan with a five-star show at the DW Stadium.

After a dour first half on a difficult playing surface, the Seasiders stamped their mark on the game with two goals in the space of two minutes just before the interval.

Blackpool then ran riot in the second half as they recorded a 5-0 victory.

First, Marvin Ekpiteta fired home from close range after Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones could only palm away the first effort.

Then, with three minutes of the half remaining, a Wigan defender appeared to help the ball into the path of Jerry Yates, who had a simple task to fire home past Jones.

Blackpool added a third goal after 53 minutes, and this time it was a decent move that opened up the home defence, allowing Matty Virtue to fire home from 15 yards.

Blackpool almost added a fourth in the final quarter, but Jones stood up well to deny Ellis Simms.

But the on-loan Everton striker was not to be denied, and scored his first goal for the club with three minutes to go from all of a yard.

And he added number five in stoppage time with another finish from close range that was far, far too easy.