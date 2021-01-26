Barnsley facing defensive shortage ahead of visit of Cardiff

Barnsley are short on defensive resources for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff.

Jordan Williams, Ben Williams, Aapo Halme and Liam Kitching are in the treatment room and all look set to miss out.

Jordan Williams has returned to training but Kitching’s groin issue is progressing slower than expected.

Isaac Christie-Davies is being lined up for loan move away from South Yorkshire and may be unavailable.

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy is checking on the fitness of Max Watters.

Watters’ ability to train has been affected by an Achilles injury and he is now a doubt for the clash.

Greg Cunningham and Marlon Pack are back in first team training and could play some part against Barnsley.

“We’ve got to start getting results and if we do that, I do believe we’ve got the quality in the team, once we’ve got that confidence,” McCarthy said.