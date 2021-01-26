Joe Tomlinson brace helps end long winless run for Eastleigh

Joe Tomlinson’s brace helped end Eastleigh’s seven-game winless run in the Vanarama National League as he led his side to a 3-0 defeat of Dagenham.

Ryan Hill opened the scoring early on, collaborating with Jack Payne to put his team ahead after nine minutes.

That lead was then doubled shortly after the break when the hosts were awarded a spot-kick following a handball and Tomlinson duly converted to make it 2-0.

Tomlinson was called upon once more in the 67th minute when the hosts were awarded another penalty, and again he found his target to extend the Spitfires’ lead to three goals.