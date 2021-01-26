Altrincham add to Wealdstone woes

Altrincham’s 2-0 victory consigned Wealdstone to a fourth successive National League loss.

The hosts dominated much of the early play, with both Dan Mooney and Matty Kosylo producing near misses as an opening goal looked imminent.

Eventually it was Josh Hancock who struck in the 39th minute, capitalising on an attacking run from Kosylo that created a corner and heading the resulting ball in at the near post.

The victory was then sealed by Alistair Smith in the 79th minute when the midfielder collected the ball after a Tom Peers effort and slotted it past the visitors’ keeper.