Sunderland win to pile pressure on Ipswich boss Paul Lambert

Sunderland top scorer Charlie Wyke secured a 1-0 win over 10-man Ipswich to heaping more pressure on under-fire manager Paul Lambert.

Wyke connected with a cross from Max Power just before half-time to glide the ball past Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy.

Town had suffered a major setback as early as the 10th minute when striker Kayden Jackson was shown a straight red card after he planted his studs high into the shin of Bailey Wright.

There was a goalmouth scramble in the six-yard box following a free-kick by Grant Leadbitter, with Holy patting away an effort by Wyke, before the striker added his 12th league goal of the season.

Sunderland keeper Lee Burge denied Luke Thomas and at the other end, Aiden O’Brien’s goal-bound shot was blocked near the line by Mark McGuinness.

Ipswich were coming under increasing pressure but defended manfully and Gwion Edwards found space for a shot which was blocked.

Lynden Gooch fired wide of the near post and Leadbitter’s long-range effort also went wide, and with time running out Stephen Ward deflected Power’s effort over the bar.