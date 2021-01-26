Andrew Dallas shoots down Shots as Weymouth win on the road

Andrew Dallas led Weymouth to a 2-0 Vanarama National League victory over Aldershot.

Dallas put his side ahead in the 13th minute when heading in an Ollie Harfield cross to score his first goal for the visitors on only his second ever appearance since joining on loan from Cambridge.

Aldershot were then depleted by the dismissal of Mitch Walker, who was deemed to have handled the ball outside of the area and was shown a red card.

Dallas struck again after 41 minutes of play, leading a counter-attack and prevailing in a one-on-one with substitute keeper Brad James.