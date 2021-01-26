‘It’s just another victory’ says Darren Moore as Doncaster run continues

Doncaster boss Darren Moore is refusing to look too far ahead despite his side picking up a seventh win in eight Sky Bet League One matches by beating AFC Wimbledon.

Goals from Fejiri Okenabirhie and Taylor Richards saw Rovers through to a comfortable 2-0 triumph at the Keepmoat to maintain their excellent recent form.

Moore said after the contest: “When you look at the statistics, it is really pleasing.

“But we just look at it at one game at a time and I know it all accumulates but it is just another victory for us tonight.

“It was another good performance and driving it home about the performances is a big thing for us because we feel with that comes the results.

“We used the ball well and the greasy conditions were good for us. We used it very well.”

“I thought it was a good, accomplished performance,” he added.

“We set the tone really early and Fej’s goal was a really well taken strike.

“It gave us real impetus and a real foothold in the game. Some of the passing and the movement, it always kept them on the back foot in the first half.

“We knew they would come out strong for the second half and they had a 15 or 20-minute spell at the start of it but we regained control of it and saw the game out.”

AFC Wimbledon boss Glyn Hodges bemoaned bad luck for his side as their run of games without victory stretched to nine in the league.

Hodges was pleased with the effort of his side and said: “The boys are having a go but we’re missing that little bit of luck you need a times.

“We conceded the second goal from a deflection when the shot might have been going wide and then we hit the post and the rebound could have gone anywhere, but it went to their player.

“Those things can’t keep going against us. We are changing formations and the team a bit and maybe we need to be a bit more settled, but we’re trying everything we can.

“We have been taking a lot of knocks recently and haven’t been getting much luck but, if we show the commitment and endeavour we have done in the last two games, I feel we have got a squad good enough to stay in this league.

“Doncaster are a good side and they caught us on the counter attack for the first goal and then got the deflection for the second but, in the second half, we had to put up a fight and we did better.

“We created a few chances, without anything really clear-cut, but we’ve just got to keep our heads up.”