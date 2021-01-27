Morton battle to draw with Inverness despite playing over an hour with 10 men

Morton battled to a 2-2 draw at home to Inverness despite playing most of the contest with 10 men.

Sean McGinty had put the hosts ahead after just three minutes after Markus Fjortoft headed an Aidan Nesbitt free-kick into his path.

Caley Thistle replied within a minute through Shane Sutherland’s close-range effort and led after 15 minutes when Daniel Mackay struck after latching on to Aaron Doran’s pass.

Rabin Omar then picked up two yellow cards in the space of nine minutes to leave Morton at a numerical disadvantage just before the half hour mark.

McGinty had a second effort chalked off for a push and Morton continued to rally after the break, with Mark Ridgers making a good save to deny Michael Ledger.

The home side levelled when Gary Oliver’s 66th-minute cross picked out Cameron Blues.

Sutherland and James Keatings were denied as Inverness pushed for a winner and Morton held out as Nikolay Todorov narrowly failed to convert Keatings’ stoppage-time centre.