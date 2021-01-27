David Martindale calls Scott Pittman his ‘best bit of Livingston business’

David Martindale described Scott Pittman as the best bit of business he has ever done at Livingston after the tireless midfielder marked his 250th appearances with a goal.

Pittman struck in the dying embers to seal a 2-0 win over Kilmarnock, adding to Jaze Kabia’s maiden strike since joining the Lions earlier this month.

Martindale, who was working behind the scenes at the club in 2014 when Pittman arrived from Bo’ness United, struggles to find new superlatives for the humble Livi ace but knows his legendary status will not sit comfortably.

Martindale said: “He is a great boy who just hates the limelight. He will probably get a false moustache to walk around the town now!

“No, I love him to bits and he is probably the best bit of business I have done at this club.

“I actually played with him for Broxburn Juniors seven years ago, before I brought him to the club . . . he used to do my running and I did his shouting.”

Livi’s 12th successive game in all competitions without defeat capped a fairytale week for the club, having reached the final of the Betfred Cup on Sunday before Martindale was deemed a ‘fit and proper person’ by the Scottish FA on Tuesday.

He continued: “I told the boys they needed to pick up the three points, as this was my first ever game as a fit and proper person!”

Killie boss Alex Dyer, meanwhile, was in rather less jovial mood after seeing his side capitulate in a crazy final three minutes.

Until Kabia’s opener, a stodgy contest seemed destined to finish in a stalemate.

Dyer said: “I thought we’d done enough but we should be professional enough to see the game out and come away with at least a point.

“Two late goals killed us.”