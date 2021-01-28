Andy Cook set to make his Bradford bow against Barrow

Bradford are set to give a debut to striker Andy Cook in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two match against Barrow following his arrival from Mansfield.

The 30-year-old, who is on loan until the end of the season, is the seventh recruit of the January transfer window for City.

Bradford interim managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars are considering changing their side despite being encouraged by the 3-1 midweek victory at Southend, which took their unbeaten run to seven matches and lifted them up to 18th place in the table.

That victory also saw four Bantams players, Gareth Evans, Danny Rowe, Callum Cooke and Paudie O’Connor, rewarded with places in League Two’s Team of the Week.

Barrow, still battling for survival despite winning three of their last five matches, could have a host of players making their debuts.

The postponement of Tuesday’s fixture with Grimsby left new signings Dan Bramall, Ollie Banks, Tom Davies and Jamie Devitt champing at the bit.

Burnley centre-back Bobby Thomas, 19, has also signed for the Bluebirds – on loan for the rest of the season – along with permanent recruit Dion Donohue.

Manager Michael Jolley will be keen to take a look at former Bradford man Devitt as he continues his overhaul of the squad.