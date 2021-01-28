Crystal Palace goalkeeper coach Dean Kiely takes on same role with Ireland

Dean Kiely has been appointed the Republic of Ireland’s new goalkeeper coach, but will continue to perform the same role at Crystal Palace.

The former international joins Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign getting under way in March.

Alan Kelly stepped down from the role earlier this month and cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as his reason for leaving.

Kiely, who won 11 senior caps, said: “It was a tremendous honour to represent Ireland as a player and now, to get the opportunity to represent my country as a coach, it brings up exactly the same emotions.

“I’ve always watched from afar as a fan and I really believe there are exciting times ahead in Irish football.”

Boss Kenny added: “His sheer enthusiasm and his sense of pride at the prospect of representing Ireland is very uplifting, and the current crop of talented goalkeepers in the squad will benefit from his expertise and experience.”

Part of the Ireland squad which qualified for the 2002 World Cup, Kiely made more than 750 appearances during a playing career spanning two decades.

He has worked at Palace as goalkeeper coach since January 2018 and become a key part of Roy Hodgson’s staff at Selhurst Park.