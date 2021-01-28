England Under-21s drawn alongside Czech Republic and Slovenia in Euro qualifiers

England Under-21s will face the Czech Republic in Group G for their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign.

The Young Lions were also drawn against some familiar foes as they look to reach the tournament in Georgia and Romania.

England were one of the top seeds and will also play Kosovo, Andorra, Albania and Slovenia following the draw in Nyon on Thursday.

⚽️ The qualifying draw for the 2021-23 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. #U21EURO pic.twitter.com/j8gH0qx0j6 — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) January 28, 2021

Andorra were the only team to take points off England during Euro 2021 qualifying, earning a surprise 3-3 draw in October. The Young Lions also played Albania and Kosovo in their previous campaign.

The draw comes ahead of the start of Euro 2021 in Hungary and Slovenia in March.

Aidy Boothroyd’s side will play Switzerland, Portugal and Croatia in Group D, opening their campaign against the Swiss on March 25 in Koper, Slovenia.

The tournament has been split in two because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the group stage held in March and the knock-out phase in May and June.