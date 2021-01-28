Middlesbrough sign Yannick Bolasie on loan from Everton

Middlesbrough have brought in Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on loan as they bid to get their promotion push back on track.

Bolasie, 31, has joined until the end of the season in a move which reunites him with manager Neil Warnock.

The DR Congo international enjoyed his best spell in English football at Crystal Palace, clocking up almost 150 appearances between 2012 and 2016 – including four months playing for Warnock in 2014.

“I’ve known Yannick for many years,” Warnock said. “I asked him if he could help us out until the end of the season and get some fitness in at the same time.

“We can’t expect wonders but he’s a good lad and he can play different positions for me. He’ll be good in the dressing room and it’s a big boost for us.”

Boro have lost four of their last six Championship matches, beaten 3-0 at home by Rotherham on Wednesday, to drop out of the play-off places before Saturday’s trip to table-topping Norwich.

Bolasie joined Everton from Palace for a reported £25million fee in 2016 but struggled to establish himself in the side and has since spent time on loan with Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon.

He has not appeared for the Toffees this season.