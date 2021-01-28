Callum Davidson’s respect persuaded Glenn Middleton to join St Johnstone

Glenn Middleton has revealed the “instant respect” from St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson convinced him to move to Perth.

The Rangers winger signed for Saints on loan on Monday and made his debut in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Aberdeen.

The Scotland Under-21s international attracted interest from elsewhere but found his decision a simple one in the end.

“It was what the manager said,” the 21-year-old told Saints TV. “It was easy, what he was saying, the ideas he had for me.

“I felt instant respect from him which is always key as a player, you want someone who buys into you, and then it’s over to you to get them to trust you to put you on the pitch and play as many minutes as possible.”

Middleton was the closest Saints player to breaking the deadlock against Aberdeen after coming on as an 80th-minute substitute.

The wide player got a shot away from 22 yards in stoppage time and Joe Lewis had to get down quickly to push it away.

Middleton added he would offer “constant directness, with or without the ball, running in behind, running at people, creating chances for others and hopefully getting a few goals as well”.