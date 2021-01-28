Bolton captain Antoni Sarcevic to miss Leyton Orient clash with groin injury

Bolton will be without their injured captain Antoni Sarcevic for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Manager Ian Evatt says the striker will be out for a month after damaging his groin in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Tranmere.

Evatt will also be without defender Ryan Delaney, who is recovering from a horrific ear injury sustained in the last match but still has a one-match ban to serve after the midweek match against Mansfield was postponed. Delaney was sent off for picking up two second-half yellow cards in the defeat by Tranmere.

Wanderers’ former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee is back in training after recovering from a minor groin injury and, according to Evatt, is set to take a place on the bench.

Leyton Orient will be without defender Dan Happe due to suspension while striker Lee Angol is an injury doubt.

Angol hobbled off in the midweek defeat against Forest Green and manager Ross Embleton is awaiting the result of scans.

Happe was shown two yellow cards in the loss to Rovers and must serve a one-match ban.

Bolton are without a win in their last six games and Orient won 4-0 when these sides last met at Brisbane Road at the end of October.