Stefan Payne pushing for Grimsby debut against Stevenage

Stefan Payne could make his Grimsby debut against Stevenage after joining until the end of the season.

The striker has linked up with manager Paul Hurst, who he worked under at Shrewsbury, following his release from Tranmere.

Kyle Bennett is likely to be out until the end of March with a hamstring injury.

Filipe Morais (hamstring) and Harry Clifton (ankle) have been struggling but Danny Rose returned from his hamstring injury in last week’s 3-0 defeat at Scunthorpe.

Stevenage have Elliot Osborne available again ahead of the crucial relegation showdown.

The midfielder has been out since November after an operation on what was described as a ‘wear and tear’ problem.

On-loan Forest Green striker Matty Stevens made his first start in the 0-0 draw with Colchester and is looking to keep his place.

Boro are a point and a place about second-bottom Grimsby with two games in hand.