Oxford without injured midfielder Marcus McGuane for Fleetwood clash

Oxford will be without Marcus McGuane for the visit of Fleetwood.

McGuane suffered a thigh injury against Bristol Rovers on Saturday and missed the midweek win at Rochdale.

A scan has since revealed the on-loan Nottingham Forest midfielder faces around four or five weeks on the sidelines.

Captain John Mousinho is still recovering from his recent knee operation.

Barrie McKay is fit again for Fleetwood.

The on-loan Swansea midfielder made his first appearance since before Christmas as a late sub against Northampton on Tuesday.

Young defender Harrison Holgate could be involved after this week signing a new contract.

Interim boss Simon Wiles is still looking for a first win since former manager Joey Barton’s departure.