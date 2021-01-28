Harrogate could be boosted by trio’s return for Newport clash

Harrogate hope to have players back in contention against Newport.

Lloyd Kerry is available again after serving a three-match ban while Dan Jones (groin) and Will Smith (hamstring) are making good progress and could be involved.

Connor Hall will miss out through suspension following his red card in the defeat at Tranmere in midweek.

Mitchell Roberts, Mark Beck and Joe Cracknell remain on the sidelines through injury.

Newport will be without captain Joss Labadie because of suspension.

The midfielder was sent off in the defeat at Oldham and will begin a three-game ban this weekend, after County’s game against Carlisle on Tuesday night was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Labadie’s absence is offset by the arrival of AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan on loan until the end of the season and the 21-year-old could be thrown straight in for his debut.

Malta international Luke Gambin and fellow new signing Jake Scrimshaw both scored against Oldham and are set to retain their places, while Josh Sheehan is suspended.