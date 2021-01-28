Lewis Montsma available for Lincoln’s clash with Doncaster

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton could name an unchanged side for the home clash with Doncaster.

The Imps moved back to the top of the League One table with a hard-fought win at Portsmouth in midweek.

Lewis Montsma returned to the bench after suffering from coronavirus but may be forced to wait for his chance in the starting line-up.

Theo Archibald is expected to remain sidelined due to a calf injury.

Madger Gomes is set to return for Doncaster after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

But new boy John Bostock may not be risked as he works his way up to match fitness.

Jason Lokilo is ready to return after missing the midweek win over AFC Wimbledon following a blow to the head, while Jon Taylor has also shrugged off a groin injury.

James Coppinger (calf) and Tyreece John-Jules (hamstring) are expected to remain on the sidelines.