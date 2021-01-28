Lewis Macleod poised to return for Plymouth in Accrington clash

Plymouth could welcome back Lewis Macleod for the visit of Accrington.

The midfielder has missed the last five matches with an ankle injury but is close to returning.

Skipper Gary Sawyer is also due back soon following ankle surgery.

But wing-back George Cooper is expected to miss the rest of the season after a knee operation.

Stanley will be without defender Ross Sykes and striker Ryan Cassidy.

Sykes has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn quad muscle.

Watford loanee Cassidy is also unavailable due to a thigh injury.

Stanley could therefore be unchanged from the side which beat Hull 2-0 in midweek.