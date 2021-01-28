Goalkeeper David Marshall in contention for Derby return

Derby goalkeeper David Marshall could return for the Championship clash with Bristol City.

Marshall has sat out the last three games because of a virus that is not Covid-19, but he has recovered and is back in contention.

If boss Wayne Rooney does reinstate his number one keeper to the starting XI then Kelle Roos will drop to the bench.

Striker Tom Lawrence has been out with an ankle injury and, although nearly restored to full fitness, he will miss out against the Robins.

City continue to assess the fitness of defender Steven Sessegnon and striker Jamie Paterson.

Both players have returned to first-team training but the 2-1 victory over Huddersfield in midweek was deemed too soon for their comebacks.

Sessegnon has not played since October 24 because of a hamstring injury and extra care will be taken over his comeback, but Paterson is further ahead in his recovery from a groin problem.

Defender Nathan Baker is out for another month because of a thigh issue and defender Jay Dasilva is in rehabilitation after undergoing surgery to his tibia.